WeasyPrint is a smart solution helping web developers to create PDF documents. It’s free and open source software that can be easily plugged to your applications and websites and turns simple HTML pages into gorgeous:

A poster mainly composed of images fitting in one page , with an alternate stylesheet used to generate a flyer .

A letter with a nice coupon made of form inputs , that also renders nicely in a browser .

A full book with a nice cover , a simple table of contents and running elements . Comes with an alternate stylesheet .

A ticket with a barcode , with just 50 lines of HTML and 150 lines of CSS .

A small report with a table of contents , customized headers , different page layouts and nice typography features .

