WeasyPrint

The Awesome Document Factory

WeasyPrint is a smart solution helping web developers to create PDF documents. It’s free and open source software that can be easily plugged to your applications and websites and turns simple HTML pages into gorgeous:

Reports

A small report with a table of contents, customized headers, different page layouts and nice typography features.

Invoices

A simple invoice with a delicate layout, tables and a nice footer.

Tickets

A ticket with a barcode, with just 50 lines of HTML and 150 lines of CSS.

Books

A full book with a nice cover, a simple table of contents and running elements. Comes with an alternate stylesheet.

Letters

A letter with a nice coupon made of form inputs, that also renders nicely in a browser.

Posters

A poster mainly composed of images fitting in one page, with an alternate stylesheet used to generate a flyer.

Professional Support

You can improve your experience with WeasyPrint thanks to our professional support.

Please contact us by mail, by chat or by tweet to get in touch, we’ll be happy to find the best way to help you!

Sponsorship

With donations and sponsorship, you help the projects to be better. Donations allow the CourtBouillon team to have more time dedicated to add new features, fix bugs, and improve documentation.

About

WeasyPrint has been created and developed by Kozea. Professional support, maintenance and community management is provided by CourtBouillon.